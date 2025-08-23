B. Riley Forecasts Weaker Earnings for MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.71). B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.75) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.63) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($5.43) EPS.
MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.51).
Shares of NASDAQ:INKT opened at $14.90 on Friday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $67.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.33.
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
