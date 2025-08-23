B. Riley Has Positive Estimate for Harrow Q3 Earnings

Get Harrow alerts:

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Harrow in a research note issued on Thursday, August 21st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Harrow’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

HROW has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Harrow in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Harrow from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Harrow from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Harrow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Harrow in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of HROW stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16. Harrow has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -156.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.23 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. Harrow has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Harrow by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 29,262 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harrow by 2,401.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harrow by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Harrow by 769.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Harrow by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

