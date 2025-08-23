B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTOGet Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.75.

Separately, Raymond James Financial raised shares of B2Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th.

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total transaction of C$40,754.00. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$5.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of C$5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.16 and a 1 year high of C$5.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -25.32%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

