Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $9.7650 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $17.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

