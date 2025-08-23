Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$151.54.

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$163.00 to C$161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

In other news, Senior Officer Erminia Johannson sold 4,676 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.57, for a total value of C$690,023.29. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

BMO stock opened at C$158.68 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$109.22 and a one year high of C$158.72. The stock has a market cap of C$114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$153.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$144.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

