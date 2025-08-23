Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) versus Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Critical Review

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) and Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Get Banner alerts:

Dividends

Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Suruga Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Banner pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Suruga Bank pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banner and Suruga Bank”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner $832.99 million 2.81 $168.90 million $5.25 12.90 Suruga Bank $598.19 million 2.64 $133.17 million $6.79 11.78

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than Suruga Bank. Suruga Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banner and Suruga Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner 0 2 3 0 2.60 Suruga Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Banner presently has a consensus price target of $70.1667, suggesting a potential upside of 3.63%. Given Banner’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banner is more favorable than Suruga Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Banner and Suruga Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner 21.15% 10.06% 1.13% Suruga Bank 19.87% 7.07% 0.61%

Volatility & Risk

Banner has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suruga Bank has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Banner shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Banner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banner beats Suruga Bank on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banner

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; one- to four-family residential real estate lending; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts; and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides electronic and digital banking services comprising debit cards and ATMs, internet banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

About Suruga Bank

(Get Free Report)

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products. It also provides investment trust, public bond, pension contribution, insurance, inheritance/trust, lottery, foreign currency, pay-easy, web direct, safe deposit box, external linkage, foreign remittance, fund management, e-combination, payment, nursing care/medical care/dispensing compensation receivable factoring, mortgage, and Internet and telephone banking services. In addition, the company offers staffing, money lending, guarantee, printing, leasing, and agency services. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.