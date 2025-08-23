Barrington Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for TeleTech

Get TeleTech alerts:

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for TeleTech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 18th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeleTech’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TeleTech’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded TeleTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised TeleTech to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TeleTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. TeleTech has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of TeleTech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,042,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 903,090 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TeleTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in TeleTech by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,498,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 813,479 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TeleTech during the fourth quarter worth about $2,385,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TeleTech by 239.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 445,440 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

