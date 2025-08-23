Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

BELFB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bel Fuse from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Bel Fuse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 target price on Bel Fuse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised Bel Fuse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

BELFB stock opened at $132.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.59. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $57.99 and a fifty-two week high of $136.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

In other Bel Fuse news, insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,200 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $152,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,653.55. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 4,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $336,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 12,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,384.65. This represents a 24.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $731,804 over the last 90 days. 5.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.3% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

