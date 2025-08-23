BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 110.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,489,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309,337 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BILL were worth $114,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,460,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in BILL by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,145,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,072,000 after buying an additional 532,726 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,240,000 after acquiring an additional 421,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BILL by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 828,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,190,000 after purchasing an additional 380,509 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in BILL by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 634,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,114,000 after acquiring an additional 352,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $80,545.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,734.50. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $73,100.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,735.60. This represents a 15.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILL. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BILL from $88.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BILL from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BILL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BILL from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

BILL opened at $42.2270 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -351.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.35. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $100.19.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

