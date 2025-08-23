BlackLine $BL Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BL. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,186,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,443,000 after buying an additional 611,499 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,194,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 365.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 405,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after buying an additional 318,647 shares during the period. Ananym Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,497,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 783,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,602,000 after buying an additional 218,976 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BL. Zacks Research raised shares of BlackLine to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $172.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. BlackLine has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.240 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.510 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $43,836.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,457.90. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

