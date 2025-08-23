Blend Labs, Inc. $BLND Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 425.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,080 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLND. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,366,000. Whitebark Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,895,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 1,230.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,576,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,901 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 748.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,203,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

Insider Transactions at Blend Labs

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 311,886 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $904,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,754,051 shares in the company, valued at $16,686,747.90. The trade was a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 25,000 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 696,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,236.26. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,383. Insiders own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Trading Up 5.9%

NYSE:BLND opened at $3.6750 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. Blend Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $954.25 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 million. Blend Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Blend Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.