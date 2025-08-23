BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $48.84 and last traded at $49.17. Approximately 808,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,999,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.23.

Specifically, CEO Neil Kumar sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 223,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,891,253.80. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Trimarchi sold 42,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $2,089,886.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 421,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,087.88. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Thomas Trimarchi sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $871,641.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 463,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,272,463.14. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.35.

The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.45.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4999.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

