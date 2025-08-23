Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.4286.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 2.4%

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Shares of BNL stock opened at $18.2280 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.