Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 205,400 shares, anincreaseof30.2% from the July 15th total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $2.21 on Friday. Broadwind Energy has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 million, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $39.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.65 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadwind Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadwind Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,125,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 144,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

