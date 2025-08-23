Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 205,400 shares, anincreaseof30.2% from the July 15th total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $2.21 on Friday. Broadwind Energy has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 million, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $39.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.65 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadwind Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
