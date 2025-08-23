Brokerages Set NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) Price Target at $13.00

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEXT. Cowen raised NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NextDecade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

NextDecade Stock Down 0.7%

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NextDecade by 137.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in NextDecade by 88.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in NextDecade by 102.2% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NextDecade during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextDecade by 21,395.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEXT opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. NextDecade has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.22.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Analysts predict that NextDecade will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

