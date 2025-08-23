Brokerages Set NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) Price Target at $13.00

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEXT. Cowen raised NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NextDecade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Friday, July 11th.
Shares of NEXT opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. NextDecade has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.22.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Analysts predict that NextDecade will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
