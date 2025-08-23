Brokerages Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Target Price at C$30.63

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.63.
TOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Spin Master and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Spin Master to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Spin Master
Spin Master Stock Performance
Spin Master Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.60%.
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master is a children’s entertainment company operating in the roughly $100 billion global toy industry. The company creates, designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products, brands, and entertainment properties across four key categories (outdoor, boys, preschool and girls, and activities games and puzzles and plush).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spin Master
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Royal Caribbean Earnings Beat Fuels Strong 2025 Outlook
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Alphabet’s Breakout Potential: From Laggard to AI Leader
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- TJX Stock Price Hits Fresh High, Signals More Highs to Follow
Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.