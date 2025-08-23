Brokerages Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Target Price at C$30.63

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.63.

TOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Spin Master and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Spin Master to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Shares of TOY opened at C$23.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$20.30 and a 1 year high of C$35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.60%.

Spin Master is a children’s entertainment company operating in the roughly $100 billion global toy industry. The company creates, designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products, brands, and entertainment properties across four key categories (outdoor, boys, preschool and girls, and activities games and puzzles and plush).

