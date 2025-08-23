Brokerages Set Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target at C$23.71

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCL.A shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.25 in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

TSE:TCL.A opened at C$20.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$15.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.33.

Transcontinental, or TC Transcontinental, is a Canadian printer and flexible packaging provider that operates in three segments: packaging, printing, and other. Its packaging segment features the production of different plastic products geared toward consumer goods. Production plants specialize in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting.

