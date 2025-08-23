Brokerages Set Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) PT at $30.83

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.8333.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 0.1%

Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $624.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tyra Biosciences

In other Tyra Biosciences news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $93,575.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,231 shares in the company, valued at $276,099.18. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,392 shares of company stock valued at $628,358. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

