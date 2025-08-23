Brokerages Set West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Price Target at $320.71

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $320.7143.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WST. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 2.0%

WST stock opened at $247.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $187.43 and a 12 month high of $352.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $725.11 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

