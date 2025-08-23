Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dare Bioscience Q3 Earnings

Get Dare Bioscience alerts:

Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Dare Bioscience in a research report issued on Monday, August 18th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Dare Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Dare Bioscience’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dare Bioscience to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Dare Bioscience Trading Up 1.0%

Dare Bioscience stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Dare Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of ($0.02) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dare Bioscience by 17.8% in the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 193,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dare Bioscience by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dare Bioscience by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dare Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

