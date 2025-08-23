Brokers Set Expectations for KYTX Q3 Earnings

Get Kyverna Therapeutics alerts:

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kyverna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.29) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kyverna Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.54) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Kyverna Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kyverna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Kyverna Therapeutics Trading Up 7.5%

KYTX stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $166.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.05.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

