Burberry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2025

Shares of Burberry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BURBYGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and five have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BURBY shares. Barclays raised shares of Burberry Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Burberry Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $18.55.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

