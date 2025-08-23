BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.5143.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,092 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $371,183.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,737.07. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,594 shares in the company, valued at $35,369,326. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,953 shares of company stock worth $5,359,758. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $163.1370 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $189.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

