California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of California BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, California BanCorp currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

California BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of California BanCorp stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $548.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.20. California BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

California BanCorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 1,600,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of California BanCorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCAL. HoldCo Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 59,843 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in California BanCorp by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after buying an additional 213,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in California BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About California BanCorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

