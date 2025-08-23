Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.75, but opened at $10.57. Canadian Solar shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 1,802,111 shares trading hands.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

The solar energy provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($1.29). Canadian Solar had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSIQ shares. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 14.6% in the first quarter. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,874 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 38.6% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,094 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.6% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 490,880 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Stock Up 6.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $741.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.