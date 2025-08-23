Capital One Financial Estimates TXO Partners Q3 Earnings

Get TXO Partners alerts:

TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for TXO Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of TXO Partners in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TXO Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TXO Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

TXO Partners Trading Up 0.9%

TXO opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $766.37 million, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 0.09. TXO Partners has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,609,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,169,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXO Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.9%. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is 545.45%.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

