Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Shares Down 1.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $148.88 and last traded at $149.26. Approximately 386,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,409,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.57.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Specifically, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 35,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $5,386,586.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,008,000. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $4,192,809.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,293.14. This trade represents a 64.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $5,666,767.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,211,370.74. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.20.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 75.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.