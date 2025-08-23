CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Upgraded to Sell at Wall Street Zen

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CARGO Therapeutics from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CARGO Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.40.
View Our Latest Analysis on CRGX
CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,389,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile
CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CARGO Therapeutics
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Royal Caribbean Earnings Beat Fuels Strong 2025 Outlook
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Alphabet’s Breakout Potential: From Laggard to AI Leader
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- TJX Stock Price Hits Fresh High, Signals More Highs to Follow
Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.