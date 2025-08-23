CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Upgraded to Sell at Wall Street Zen

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CARGO Therapeutics from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CARGO Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRGX opened at $4.47 on Friday. CARGO Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $216.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,389,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

