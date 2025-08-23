Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Carlsberg AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th.
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
