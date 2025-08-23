Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Get Carlsberg AS alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Carlsberg AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CABGY

Carlsberg AS Stock Performance

Carlsberg AS Company Profile

CABGY opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. Carlsberg AS has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53.

(Get Free Report)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.