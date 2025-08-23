Carvana Co. $CVNA Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Carvana by 39.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.47.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $357.1740 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.57. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $124.39 and a one year high of $413.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $340.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.27, for a total transaction of $3,382,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 516,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,696,158.80. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 95,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.09, for a total transaction of $33,193,920.83. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,442,317 shares in the company, valued at $12,023,468,441.53. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,056,140 shares of company stock worth $1,063,857,548 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

