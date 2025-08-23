CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $52.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. CECO Environmental traded as high as $47.45 and last traded at $47.74, with a volume of 48274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CECO. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Northland Securities set a $51.00 target price on CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

In related news, Director Jason Dezwirek sold 30,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $1,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,708,000. The trade was a 13.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Claudio A. Mannarino sold 20,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 77,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,719.39. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,900 over the last 90 days. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 54,551 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 88,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.99%.The company had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.66 million. CECO Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

