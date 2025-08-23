Century Communities, Inc. $CCS Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,119 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $15,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Century Communities alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 533.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 142.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 104.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 60.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 172.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:CCS opened at $67.5190 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.46. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $108.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

About Century Communities

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.