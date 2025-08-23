Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH Position Cut by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 333,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $44,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 66.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 64.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $140.00 price target on Choice Hotels International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $133.38.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 5,000 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total transaction of $642,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,043.74. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,647,400 over the last quarter. 23.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:CHH opened at $121.6990 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.20 and a 52-week high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $426.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 575.73% and a net margin of 19.52%.Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.