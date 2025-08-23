Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Shares Down 2% on Insider Selling

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $133.55 and last traded at $135.01. Approximately 1,565,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 26,212,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.81.

Specifically, CAO Tamara L. Schulz sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $106,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 93,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,895,831.72. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $6,354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 530,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,454,445.24. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $4,244,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 248,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,600,094.04. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRCL. Citigroup began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Circle Internet Group from $163.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.91.

Circle Internet Group Stock Up 2.3%

The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,651.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.95.

Institutional Trading of Circle Internet Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

About Circle Internet Group

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Recommended Stories

