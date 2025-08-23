Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. $CMTG Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) by 374.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,937 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.30% of Claros Mortgage Trust worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.
Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
CMTG stock opened at $3.4950 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 30.23, a current ratio of 30.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on Claros Mortgage Trust
About Claros Mortgage Trust
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Claros Mortgage Trust
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Royal Caribbean Earnings Beat Fuels Strong 2025 Outlook
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Alphabet’s Breakout Potential: From Laggard to AI Leader
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- TJX Stock Price Hits Fresh High, Signals More Highs to Follow
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.