Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. $CMTG Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) by 374.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,937 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.30% of Claros Mortgage Trust worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

CMTG stock opened at $3.4950 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 30.23, a current ratio of 30.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Claros Mortgage Trust

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.