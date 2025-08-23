Commercial Metals Company $CMC Stock Holdings Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Commercial Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 price objective on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.81.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $58.9520 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 190.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Commercial Metals Company has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.48%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.26%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

