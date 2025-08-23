Contrasting Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) & China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) and China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Commerzbank has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Minsheng has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Commerzbank and China Minsheng, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerzbank 0 3 1 0 2.25 China Minsheng 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dividends

Profitability

Commerzbank pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. China Minsheng pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Commerzbank pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Minsheng pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. China Minsheng is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Commerzbank and China Minsheng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerzbank 10.51% 7.57% 0.48% China Minsheng 11.40% 4.78% 0.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commerzbank and China Minsheng”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerzbank $25.96 billion 1.95 $2.90 billion $2.25 18.97 China Minsheng $37.47 billion 0.63 $4.49 billion $0.87 6.22

China Minsheng has higher revenue and earnings than Commerzbank. China Minsheng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerzbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Commerzbank beats China Minsheng on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerzbank

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers saving, checking, business, and current accounts; term deposits; pension; credit and debit cards; payment solutions; overdraft services; various loans; and insurance products. It also provides trade securities; treasury management; corporate financing; real estate financing; financing advisory; merger and acquisition; foreign trade; trade financing; asset and risk management; and online banking, as well as wealth management services. Commerzbank AG was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

About China Minsheng

(Get Free Report)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit books and certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, micro-credit products for individuals, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides appointed and domestic remittance, payment and collection agent, clearing, safe deposit boxes, VIP, and salary and welfare agent card services, as well as internet, mobile, telephone, and self-serve banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; individual forex settlement, forex remittance, travelers promissory notes, collection, individual deposit certificate, and guarantee letter products; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, asset management, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance and investment banking services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. The company operates through branch-level institutions, business outlets, community sub-branches, and small business sub-branches. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.