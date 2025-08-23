Contrasting Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) and Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Moelis & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Siebert Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Moelis & Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Siebert Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moelis & Company and Siebert Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company $1.19 billion 4.77 $136.02 million $2.54 28.58 Siebert Financial $83.90 million 1.52 $13.29 million $0.24 12.79

Moelis & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Siebert Financial. Siebert Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moelis & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Moelis & Company and Siebert Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 1 4 2 1 2.38 Siebert Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Moelis & Company currently has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.09%. Given Moelis & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Moelis & Company is more favorable than Siebert Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Moelis & Company and Siebert Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 14.31% 42.72% 17.12% Siebert Financial 11.00% 10.78% 1.73%

Risk and Volatility

Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siebert Financial has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Siebert Financial on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. The company also offers self-directed retirement accounts, as well as lends customers a portion of the market value of marginable securities held in the customer's account. In addition, the company provides data technology platform that offers various services, such as email and messaging, market data systems and third party trading systems, business productivity tools, and customer relationship management systems. Further, it offers a Robo-Advisor platform that provides clients with an automated wealth management solution; and various insurance products, such as fixed annuities, personal insurance, property and casualty insurance, natural disaster insurance, and life and disability. Siebert Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

