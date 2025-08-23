CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price Up 1.3% After Analyst Upgrade

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Arete Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $95.84 and last traded at $92.72. Approximately 13,348,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 20,015,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.52.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRWV. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.05.

In other news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 324,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $28,571,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $34,391,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,422,678 shares of company stock valued at $333,910,148.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $39,824,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $212,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.71.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. CoreWeave’s revenue was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

