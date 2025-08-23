Cormark Has Negative Outlook of K-Bro Linen FY2025 Earnings

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for K-Bro Linen in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.54. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.25.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

TSE KBL opened at C$37.20 on Thursday. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$32.03 and a 1 year high of C$40.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.23. The company has a market cap of C$390.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 67.15%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc is a healthcare and hospitality laundry and linen processor in Canada. It operates in major cities across Canada, and has two distribution centers, providing management services and laundry processing of hospitality, healthcare, and specialty linens. The company provides vital products and services that help people heal, travel, live, and play.

