Corps Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 522 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Corps Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.5% of Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 4,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.3% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 109,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after buying an additional 16,088 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 126,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,095,196,926. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.44.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $177.99 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

