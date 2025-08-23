Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cousins Properties Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 224.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,759,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,881,000 after buying an additional 797,822 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 29.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.2% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 367,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 902,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,115,000 after purchasing an additional 220,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

CUZ opened at $28.4580 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $237.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.73 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.790-2.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 345.95%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

