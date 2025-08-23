Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives $236.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.80.

Get Credicorp alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BAP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAP

Credicorp Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of BAP stock opened at $254.9210 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $165.51 and a twelve month high of $256.99.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credicorp will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,716,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,920,000 after buying an additional 1,217,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,945,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,577,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 853.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,399,000 after buying an additional 285,597 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,824,000 after purchasing an additional 282,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

(Get Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.