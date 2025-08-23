Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,992 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 15.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $48.39 on Friday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -105.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.06.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently -434.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $467,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,805.23. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

