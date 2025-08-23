Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Okta by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Okta by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 32,168 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $1,470,612.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $646,709.64. This trade represents a 69.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 7,067 shares in the company, valued at $706,700. This trade represents a 56.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock worth $8,382,790 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $92.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.11, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average is $102.43. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Okta has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.840 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 3.230-3.280 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Okta from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.92.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

