Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in American Woodmark Corporation $AMWD

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of American Woodmark worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 323,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010 shares in the last quarter. Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,066,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 7,721.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 46,172 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Trading Up 7.8%

AMWD opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.38. American Woodmark Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $400.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Woodmark

American Woodmark Profile

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.