Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wabash National Corporation $WNC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Wabash National worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Wabash National from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

NYSE WNC opened at $11.2610 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.65. Wabash National Corporation has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Wabash National had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.The company had revenue of $458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabash National has set its FY 2025 guidance at -1.300–1.000 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at -0.300–0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wabash National Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.22%.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

