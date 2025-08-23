Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,075.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 399,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,842,000 after buying an additional 380,722 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $40,174,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10,499.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 176,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,482,000 after buying an additional 174,493 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 761,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,874,000 after buying an additional 159,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 371,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,289,000 after buying an additional 138,807 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, Chairman Eddie Capel sold 37,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $8,296,645.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 162,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,212,673.84. The trade was a 18.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total transaction of $448,376.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,757.71. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,781 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of MANH stock opened at $216.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.10. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.81 and a 12-month high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $272.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.62 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 82.91%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.