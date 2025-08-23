Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $749,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 17.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,142,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,322,000 after purchasing an additional 171,275 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 59,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $2,796,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,299,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,863,000 after purchasing an additional 186,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $2,437,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 184,473 shares in the company, valued at $13,127,098.68. This trade represents a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $1,890,387.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 99,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,989,581.50. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.58.

KR opened at $69.4330 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.56. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

