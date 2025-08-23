Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF $AVGE

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Avantis All Equity Markets ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGE. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,342,000. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of AVGE opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.48. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $81.97.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.